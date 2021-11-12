635,000 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Acquired by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. BlackBerry comprises 2.1% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $81,012.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

