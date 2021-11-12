6,442 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.84. 271,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,910,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.