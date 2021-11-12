$689.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $689.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.38 million to $693.80 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.21. 325,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,200. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,136 shares of company stock worth $6,147,664 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

