7,532 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

