77,800 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,517,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 718,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

