$8.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report $8.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.54 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $27.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.05. 26,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,792. Lennar has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

