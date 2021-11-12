$81.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $81.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.07 million to $90.46 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 251,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,196. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

