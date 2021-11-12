829 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $1,412,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $344.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.25. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $241.46 and a 12 month high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.