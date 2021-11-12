8,546 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. 27,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $113.48 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

