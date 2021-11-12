88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 16,655,842 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £226.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.60.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

