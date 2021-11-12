a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. a.k.a. Brands traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 2713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,618,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

