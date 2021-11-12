Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

