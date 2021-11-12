Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abrdn presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.48. Abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

