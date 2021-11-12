AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 483,482 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 21.1% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 63.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

