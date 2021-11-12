Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Accenture were worth $59,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $366.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $236.89 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

