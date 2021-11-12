Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $359.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

