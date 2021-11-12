Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,578,558. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

ICE opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

