Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.