Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,354 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 47,556 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.97. 20,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.35 and a 12 month high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

