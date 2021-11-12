Activest Wealth Management Invests $75,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of LIT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.34. 9,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $96.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

