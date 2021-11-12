Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,005 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

SPG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,230. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $171.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.