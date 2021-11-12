Activest Wealth Management Takes $362,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,951.21. 17,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,732. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,843.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,665.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

