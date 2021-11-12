Activest Wealth Management Takes $98,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

