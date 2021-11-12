Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1,550.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.34 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

