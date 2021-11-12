Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 167,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,352. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.