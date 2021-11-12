ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 40,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 370,875 shares of company stock worth $7,642,708 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 1,831.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.