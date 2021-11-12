Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ADMS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,887,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

