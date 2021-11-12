AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 77,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 213,354 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

