Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $689,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

