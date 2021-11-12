adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
