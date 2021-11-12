adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.