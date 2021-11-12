Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 686,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,323. Adient has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

