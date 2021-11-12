Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 686,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,323. Adient has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
