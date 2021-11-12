Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Michael B. Coleman Sells 800 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $133.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

