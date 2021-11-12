Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lisa T. Su also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00.

AMD traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.91. 2,350,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,802,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $155.65. The company has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

