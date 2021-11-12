Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

