Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Advantage Solutions worth $91,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $9.32 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.