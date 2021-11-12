Advisor Resource Council Invests $206,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

