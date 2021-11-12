Advisor Resource Council Makes New $227,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $271.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

