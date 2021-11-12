Advisor Resource Council Makes New $273,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $215.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.33 and a fifty-two week high of $218.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

