Advisor Resource Council Takes $135,000 Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.05% of First Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Bank by 285.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $286.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

