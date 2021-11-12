AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Up 0.2%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 30,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 23,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

