Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.79. 632,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,728. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 in the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

