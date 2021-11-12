AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 13.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AerCap by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AerCap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

