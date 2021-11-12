AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $18.25. AerSale shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 10,421 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASLE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

