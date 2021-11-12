Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
