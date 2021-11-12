Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

