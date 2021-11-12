AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.00

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 343149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.40 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of £172.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

