Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 96,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

