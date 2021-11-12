Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.32 and last traded at $146.89. Approximately 96,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,508,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $131,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

