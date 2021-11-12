Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of AGGZF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

