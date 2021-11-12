Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 317,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $904.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 131,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 191,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

