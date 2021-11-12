Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.68

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $7.0748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

